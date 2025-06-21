Previous
Golden rose by busylady
Photo 3815

Golden rose

It's almost 6 years ago that we received this rose as a gift to mark our 50th wedding anniversary. It's doing well this year despite the dry conditions. 31 degrees today, so I'm indoors watching the tennis.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
1045% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact