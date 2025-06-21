Sign up
Previous
Photo 3815
Golden rose
It's almost 6 years ago that we received this rose as a gift to mark our 50th wedding anniversary. It's doing well this year despite the dry conditions. 31 degrees today, so I'm indoors watching the tennis.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
5
1
365
SM-A525M
21st June 2025 10:49am
yellow
golden
rose
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
June 21st, 2025
