The choir

This is the choir I used to sing with until 2 years ago. Now I enjoy listening. I miss the singing and the social side, but it was time to leave. It was good to meet up with everyone this afternoon. The Aragon singers have been singing here at St. Laurence church in Diddington for many years. This was the annual cream tea and a most enjoyable way to spend a summer's afternoon.

The choir gave a great performance, and I thought some of their expressions were priceless!