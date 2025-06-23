Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3817
Lilies opened
I bought some new likes this year, and these two were fully open this morning. I haven't seen any lily beetles yet, but I'm keeping a watch out for them.
So many lovely comments on my choir picture yesterday, thank you all.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4159
photos
136
followers
194
following
1045% complete
View this month »
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
23rd June 2025 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
lilies
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful colour and capture
June 23rd, 2025
KV
ace
They are wide open and so, so beautiful. Love the colors.
June 23rd, 2025
carol white
ace
Lovely colours and capture. Fav 😊
June 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
June 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close