Calla lily

I've been growing these beauties for a few years, and struggled to get them to flower. However, this one has it's first flower this year and the yellow one has four! I'm thrilled. Why didn't I post the yellow one I hear you ask? Because I find them very dificult to photograph. I just can't get a good sharp picture of any of them. The yellow one just blows out no matter what I do. Any advice?