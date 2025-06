The Essex bridge

Built in the late 16th century, this former packhorse bridge is the longest remaining packhorse bridge in the UK. 14 of the original 40 arches remain. The bridge crosses the River Trent, on the Shugborough Hall estate, near Stafford. We met our lovely friend Pam, who we met when we were neighbors in Canada. Pam is over visiting friends and family. That's Pam with Peter on the bridge.