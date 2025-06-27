Previous
Shugborough Hall, Staffordshire by busylady
Shugborough Hall, Staffordshire

This grand mansion house was once owned by the Bishops of Lichfied, but is now owned by the National Trust. Since 2011, it has displayed the photographs and equipment owned by Patrick Lichfield, famous photographer.
