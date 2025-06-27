Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3821
Shugborough Hall, Staffordshire
This grand mansion house was once owned by the Bishops of Lichfied, but is now owned by the National Trust. Since 2011, it has displayed the photographs and equipment owned by Patrick Lichfield, famous photographer.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4163
photos
136
followers
194
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
26th June 2025 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hall
,
staffordshire
,
shugborough
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close