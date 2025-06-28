Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3822
Lots of lovely lilies
We were sitting enjoying an iced coffee on this very hot day when I noticed just how many lilies we have in flower. Day lilies, Calla lilies, and some just lilies. All beautiful colours.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
5
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4164
photos
136
followers
194
following
1047% complete
View this month »
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
3822
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
28th June 2025 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
lilies
Michelle
Beautiful lilies
June 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful
June 28th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
You like lilies!! I can’t think the tell!
June 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh the light is so nice on those plants.
June 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I absolutely love your Cala lilies… beautiful capture of gorgeous colours
June 28th, 2025
