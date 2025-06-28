Previous
Lots of lovely lilies by busylady
Lots of lovely lilies

We were sitting enjoying an iced coffee on this very hot day when I noticed just how many lilies we have in flower. Day lilies, Calla lilies, and some just lilies. All beautiful colours.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Judith Johnson

Michelle
Beautiful lilies
June 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightful
June 28th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
You like lilies!! I can’t think the tell!
June 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh the light is so nice on those plants.
June 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I absolutely love your Cala lilies… beautiful capture of gorgeous colours
June 28th, 2025  
