Photo 3824
Another lily
It's been a very hot day today, 34 degrees C recorded in my car. This lily has now opened up, so I just had to take a pic for todays post
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4166
photos
136
followers
194
following
yellow
lily
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Another beauty
June 30th, 2025
George
Fabulous
June 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! That's a stunner!
June 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty ! It's been so hot hasn't it ! fav
June 30th, 2025
