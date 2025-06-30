Previous
Another lily by busylady
Photo 3824

Another lily

It's been a very hot day today, 34 degrees C recorded in my car. This lily has now opened up, so I just had to take a pic for todays post
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
1047% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Another beauty
June 30th, 2025  
George
Fabulous
June 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! That's a stunner!
June 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty ! It's been so hot hasn't it ! fav
June 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact