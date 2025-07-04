Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3827
The mulberry tree
We have friends staying for the weekend, so we had a walk around the town. This old mulberry tree stands next to the town library. The tree lost one of its branches this year, yet it still produces berries.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4169
photos
136
followers
194
following
1048% complete
View this month »
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
4th July 2025 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
mulberry
,
st-neots
Mags
ace
Nicely captured! I miss the mulberry tree at my grandparents' place. You're making me think of those days that I'd pick the berries off the tree and eat them until I got a tummy ache.
July 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close