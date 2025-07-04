Previous
The mulberry tree by busylady
We have friends staying for the weekend, so we had a walk around the town. This old mulberry tree stands next to the town library. The tree lost one of its branches this year, yet it still produces berries.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5.
Mags
Nicely captured! I miss the mulberry tree at my grandparents' place. You're making me think of those days that I'd pick the berries off the tree and eat them until I got a tummy ache.
