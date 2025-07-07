Previous
Lacecap hydrangea by busylady
Photo 3830

Lacecap hydrangea

I passed this beautiful shrub on the way into town, to meet the book group girls. I admire it every year at this time, and have posted it before. I can't understand how they can have two colours on the one shrub
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
1049% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty, Judith ! and lovely to have multi coloured flowers, I lost my lace-cap a couple of years ago - will buy another if I find one !
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact