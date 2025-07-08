Previous
Twelfth Night by busylady
Twelfth Night

Going back to our cultural evening of Shakespeare on Saturday. This was the finale of an excellent performance of 12th Night at Buckden Towers.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
Pat Knowles ace
Must have been an excellent evening. Wonderful costumes.
July 8th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
What a lovely evening you must have had.
July 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture! Would love to see a live outdoor play like this.
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful photo…great costumes and a Special evening… I bet it was such fun… I’d love it!
July 8th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
How wonderful in the open air
July 8th, 2025  
