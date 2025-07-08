Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3831
Twelfth Night
Going back to our cultural evening of Shakespeare on Saturday. This was the finale of an excellent performance of 12th Night at Buckden Towers.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
5
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4173
photos
136
followers
194
following
1049% complete
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
5th July 2025 10:15pm
Tags
shakespeare
,
cambridgeshire
,
buckden
Pat Knowles
ace
Must have been an excellent evening. Wonderful costumes.
July 8th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
What a lovely evening you must have had.
July 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture! Would love to see a live outdoor play like this.
July 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful photo…great costumes and a Special evening… I bet it was such fun… I’d love it!
July 8th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
How wonderful in the open air
July 8th, 2025
