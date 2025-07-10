Sign up
Previous
Photo 3833
The cross and the branch
I think this might be a week of cemetery shots! I was taken with how this branch had twirled itself around the cross. Many of the graves had been buckled, broken and damaged by huge tree roots.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
3
1
Judith Johnson
Tags
branch
,
cross
,
london
,
grave
,
cemetery
,
highgate
Barb
ace
Intriguing b&w!
July 10th, 2025
Michelle
The power of nature, lovely capture
July 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Your photograph ready makes me ponder. I thought of the phase ashes to ashes, fav
July 10th, 2025
