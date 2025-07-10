Previous
The cross and the branch by busylady
Photo 3833

The cross and the branch

I think this might be a week of cemetery shots! I was taken with how this branch had twirled itself around the cross. Many of the graves had been buckled, broken and damaged by huge tree roots.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
Barb ace
Intriguing b&w!
July 10th, 2025  
Michelle
The power of nature, lovely capture
July 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Your photograph ready makes me ponder. I thought of the phase ashes to ashes, fav
July 10th, 2025  
