Highgate cemetary by busylady
Photo 3834

Highgate cemetary

One of the paths at the cemetery lined with ferns. More than 170,000 people are buried here, across 53,000 graves.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Judith Johnson

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing place - quite haunting !
July 11th, 2025  
