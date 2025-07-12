Previous
Gladioli in the sun by busylady
Photo 3835

Gladioli in the sun

These two beauties popped up in a pot on the patio although I don't remember planting them there.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
1050% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
They are so lovely! The stems of mine weren't strong enough to hold up the flowers. =(
July 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact