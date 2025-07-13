Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3836
A cluster of roses
This was our Anniversary rose almost 6 years ago, where does the time go? Still a lovely reminder of a very special day.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4179
photos
136
followers
194
following
1050% complete
View this month »
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
Latest from all albums
3830
3831
266
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
13th July 2025 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
rose
,
cluster
Mags
ace
A gorgeous cluster too!
July 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close