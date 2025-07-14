Previous
Apples by busylady
Photo 3837

Apples

We have a small apple tree which I'm training to grow along the fence. It's doing well this year, so I'm looking forward to when they'll be ready to pick.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
1051% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
They look fabulous and seem to be growing very well. How wonderful to have your own apples.
July 15th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
They look amazing already although it’s very early, no?
July 15th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely red apples!
July 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact