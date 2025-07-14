Sign up
Photo 3837
Apples
We have a small apple tree which I'm training to grow along the fence. It's doing well this year, so I'm looking forward to when they'll be ready to pick.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
Tags
red
,
apples
Diana
ace
They look fabulous and seem to be growing very well. How wonderful to have your own apples.
July 15th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
They look amazing already although it’s very early, no?
July 15th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely red apples!
July 15th, 2025
