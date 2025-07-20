Previous
Lace making in Olney by busylady
Lace making in Olney

The lace making industry started in Olney in the 1500's, with the arrival of the Huguenots. Lacemaking began at home, but later was done in the factory. It was very poorly paid, and conditions were poor. Long hours, and strict rules. The building shows the factory which opened in 1909. The factory was used by Polaroid in the war years. In 1988 it was converted into flats and apartments. The carving is a sculpture taken from the factory front and displayed in the museum courtyard. The lace display was in the Cowper and Newton museum.
Judith Johnson

Rob Z ace
That's a great image and such interesting info. 1909 doesn't seem that long ago for an industry such as this to be just starting in an area.
July 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
An interesting narrative Judith , and a great collage . Lacemaking is such an intricate and delicate work - and such poor paid work and conditions !
July 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shots & interesting narrative!
July 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful lace
July 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful to see & read… such a skill to learn
July 20th, 2025  
