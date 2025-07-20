Lace making in Olney

The lace making industry started in Olney in the 1500's, with the arrival of the Huguenots. Lacemaking began at home, but later was done in the factory. It was very poorly paid, and conditions were poor. Long hours, and strict rules. The building shows the factory which opened in 1909. The factory was used by Polaroid in the war years. In 1988 it was converted into flats and apartments. The carving is a sculpture taken from the factory front and displayed in the museum courtyard. The lace display was in the Cowper and Newton museum.