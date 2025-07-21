Sign up
Previous
Photo 3842
Stormy skies
We had a mixed bag of weather today, with on and off sunshine, dark skies and heavy rain. We had some thunder too, and heavy rain from these storm clouds. The grass is beginning to look green again!
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4185
photos
136
followers
194
following
1052% complete
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
21st July 2025 4:45pm
Tags
dark
,
clouds
,
sunshine
,
stormy
,
skies
Mags
ace
Looking pretty ominous up there.
July 21st, 2025
Monica
Dramatic clouds!
July 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2025
