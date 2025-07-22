Sign up
Previous
Photo 3843
Bee enjoying the flowers
I believe these flowers may be eryngium, but I'm not sure. There were plenty of bees about, so I actually managed a few decent shots. This was taken in the Cowper and Newton Museum gardens.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
1
3
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4186
photos
136
followers
194
following
1052% complete
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
18th July 2025 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
bee
,
garden
,
eryngium
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely!
July 22nd, 2025
