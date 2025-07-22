Previous
Bee enjoying the flowers by busylady
Bee enjoying the flowers

I believe these flowers may be eryngium, but I'm not sure. There were plenty of bees about, so I actually managed a few decent shots. This was taken in the Cowper and Newton Museum gardens.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Mags ace
Oh how lovely!
July 22nd, 2025  
