Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3844
Green acorns
There's an enormous oak tree beside the library. Monty had been to join the summer reading scheme, and was interested in these lovely green acorns. The mis-shapen ones were even more interesting.
It's been damp and drizzly most of the day today
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4187
photos
135
followers
193
following
1053% complete
View this month »
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
24th July 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
green
,
oak
,
acorns
Joan Robillard
ace
Good one
July 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely they are!
July 24th, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely shot.
July 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close