Family outing

Five of our church members were doing a 10k run to raise for funds towards the ongoing cost of a children and families worker today. My friend and I decided to stand on the river bridge to wait for them to pass, so that we could cheer them on. As they all came past at different times I decided to post this river shot rather than a single runner. I was delighted to see the swans on a famiily outing. Later in the day we found out that they had raised over £3,000 in sponsorship!