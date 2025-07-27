Sign up
Photo 3847
Rowan berries
I took a short walk to our daughter's house and passed the vibrant rowan berries on the way. Apparently rowan berries are edible, but better not eaten raw, due to the parascorbic acid they contain. When cooked, thus disappears.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Judith Johnson
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
3847
Tags
berries
,
rowan
Pat Knowles
ace
Delightful trees, I love this tree but I can’t our shade Harry to plant one. He likes big fast growing trees!
July 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture.. beautiful berries
July 27th, 2025
