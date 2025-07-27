Previous
Rowan berries by busylady
Rowan berries

I took a short walk to our daughter's house and passed the vibrant rowan berries on the way. Apparently rowan berries are edible, but better not eaten raw, due to the parascorbic acid they contain. When cooked, thus disappears.
Judith Johnson

Delightful trees, I love this tree but I can’t our shade Harry to plant one. He likes big fast growing trees!
July 27th, 2025  
Gorgeous capture.. beautiful berries
July 27th, 2025  
