Photo 3848
Rudbeckia marmalade
My friend gave me some of these seeds to plant for my birthday in March. They were tiny, and had to be planted out separately. However, they're now flowering beautifully, and providing lots of colour.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
plants
marmalade
rudbeckia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely !
July 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Happy flowers!
July 28th, 2025
