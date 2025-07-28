Previous
Rudbeckia marmalade by busylady
Rudbeckia marmalade

My friend gave me some of these seeds to plant for my birthday in March. They were tiny, and had to be planted out separately. However, they're now flowering beautifully, and providing lots of colour.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely !
July 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Happy flowers!
July 28th, 2025  
