Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3849
Abstract
We had a talk on abstract photography at our U3A photo group last week. We were encouraged to have a go, so here is my first attempt. Can you tell what it was that I photographed?
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4192
photos
134
followers
193
following
1054% complete
View this month »
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
3847
3848
3849
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
29th July 2025 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
John Falconer
ace
Looks like a dolphin to me!!!
July 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close