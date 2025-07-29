Previous
Abstract by busylady
Abstract

We had a talk on abstract photography at our U3A photo group last week. We were encouraged to have a go, so here is my first attempt. Can you tell what it was that I photographed?
Judith Johnson

John Falconer
Looks like a dolphin to me!!!
July 30th, 2025  
