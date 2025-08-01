Sign up
Previous
Photo 3852
Riverside park
Taken yesterday. Monty said 'Nana, take a picture of the swan', so I did! It was a lovely afternoon, not like our gloomy weather today. Still, the grass is looking green, and a bit of rain is always welcome
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
4
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
31st July 2025 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
park
,
lake
,
swan
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely shot and It’s a beautiful weeping willow
August 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
I bet Monty loves this shot… it’s beautiful
August 1st, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely scene and capture. Fav 😊
August 1st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely swan but it’s that wonderful weeping willow that took my eye! I love them.
August 1st, 2025
