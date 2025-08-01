Previous
Riverside park by busylady
Riverside park

Taken yesterday. Monty said 'Nana, take a picture of the swan', so I did! It was a lovely afternoon, not like our gloomy weather today. Still, the grass is looking green, and a bit of rain is always welcome
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely shot and It’s a beautiful weeping willow
August 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
I bet Monty loves this shot… it’s beautiful
August 1st, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely scene and capture. Fav 😊
August 1st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely swan but it’s that wonderful weeping willow that took my eye! I love them.
August 1st, 2025  
