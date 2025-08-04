Previous
Yellow crocosmia by busylady
Photo 3854

Yellow crocosmia

A walk round the garden this evening and these yellow crocosmias were calling to me. It's been a day of sunshine, showers and some gusty winds. Not nearly as bad as the winds in Scotland, so we have got away lighhtly here in the South East.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact