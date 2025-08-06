Previous
Found on the mint leaves by busylady
Photo 3855

Found on the mint leaves

I found this tiny creature while doing some gardening today. I have no idea what it is. It measures about 1cm from wing tip to wing tip.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1056% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh that's a lovely little skipper and capture.
August 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent
August 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact