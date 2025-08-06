Sign up
Previous
Photo 3855
Found on the mint leaves
I found this tiny creature while doing some gardening today. I have no idea what it is. It measures about 1cm from wing tip to wing tip.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4198
photos
135
followers
194
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
6th August 2025 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
garden
,
mint
,
tiny-moth
Mags
ace
Oh that's a lovely little skipper and capture.
August 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent
August 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 6th, 2025
