Yesterday's rose by busylady
Yesterday's rose

We went for a walk yesterday evening, and spotted this beauty just around the corner. This house has a lovely display of beautiful roses in the garden
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Pink perfection!
August 10th, 2025  
So pretty!
August 10th, 2025  
Just the perfect rose!
August 10th, 2025  
Very beautiful!
August 10th, 2025  
