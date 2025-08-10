Sign up
Previous
Photo 3859
Yesterday's rose
We went for a walk yesterday evening, and spotted this beauty just around the corner. This house has a lovely display of beautiful roses in the garden
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
4
3
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4202
photos
135
followers
194
following
1057% complete
View this month »
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
9th August 2025 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
rose
Barb
ace
Pink perfection!
August 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty!
August 10th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Just the perfect rose!
August 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very beautiful!
August 10th, 2025
