Previous
Photo 3860
Pepper and chilli's
I grew these from seed from peppers and chilli's in the fridge. I just dried out the seeds and planted them. I'm really surprised to see how well they've grown. No greenhouse, they're outdoors
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
6
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4203
photos
135
followers
194
following
1057% complete
View this month »
Mags
ace
So nice to see your labors pay off! Well done.
August 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful seeds
August 11th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Well - you must have green fingers - well done!
August 11th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Lovely with all the greens..
August 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 11th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Great just to grow them outside like that.
August 11th, 2025
