Pepper and chilli's by busylady
Photo 3860

Pepper and chilli's

I grew these from seed from peppers and chilli's in the fridge. I just dried out the seeds and planted them. I'm really surprised to see how well they've grown. No greenhouse, they're outdoors
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Mags
So nice to see your labors pay off! Well done.
August 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful seeds
August 11th, 2025  
Dianne
Well - you must have green fingers - well done!
August 11th, 2025  
Rob Z
Lovely with all the greens..
August 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Nice
August 11th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
Great just to grow them outside like that.
August 11th, 2025  
