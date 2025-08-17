Previous
Back-lit cosmos by busylady
Back-lit cosmos

I'm at a 70's party at a friend's house. There's a break in proceedings, so I took this photo in their garden. It's a beautiful evening. I expect more pictures will follow
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot, lovely lighting - fav!

Ian
August 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
How beautiful ! , lovely evening sun on these delightful cosmos - fav
August 17th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
August 17th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
A lovely evening sky really enhances these lovely deep pink flowers.
August 17th, 2025  
carol white
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
August 17th, 2025  
Beverley
Sooo pretty, gorgeous capture
August 17th, 2025  
