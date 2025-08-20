Sign up
Previous
Photo 3866
Irish postbox
Walking round Westport today we spotted this traditional postbox. It has GR on it which dates it to pre 1922, when Ireland was part of the UK.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
green
,
ireland
,
postbox
,
westport
,
king-george
