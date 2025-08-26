Previous
West Kerry brewery pub by busylady
West Kerry brewery pub

We called in here today to sample the local brew. They brew about 700 litres per day, and only just keep up with local demand. The hops are not grown here, but are imported from England, Germany and the US.
