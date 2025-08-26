Sign up
Previous
Photo 3872
West Kerry brewery pub
We called in here today to sample the local brew. They brew about 700 litres per day, and only just keep up with local demand. The hops are not grown here, but are imported from England, Germany and the US.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
1
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
26th August 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
pub
,
brewery
,
local-beer
carol white
ace
It looks very cosy
August 26th, 2025
