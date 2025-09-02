Sign up
Previous
Photo 3879
Saying goodbye
Leaving Ireland this morning on the ferry from Rosslare to Fishguard. It's been a wonderful two weeks - thanks for travelling with me!
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
10
3
1
365
SM-A525M
2nd September 2025 8:17am
ireland
,
lighthouse
,
ferry
,
rosslare
,
irish-sea
JackieR
ace
I've enjoyed your holiday, thank you x
September 2nd, 2025
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot as you left the harbour! Thank you for sharing your holiday with us.
Ian
September 2nd, 2025
KWind
ace
How pretty!! Travel home safely!
September 2nd, 2025
