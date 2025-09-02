Previous
Saying goodbye by busylady
Photo 3879

Saying goodbye

Leaving Ireland this morning on the ferry from Rosslare to Fishguard. It's been a wonderful two weeks - thanks for travelling with me!
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
JackieR ace
I've enjoyed your holiday, thank you x
September 2nd, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot as you left the harbour! Thank you for sharing your holiday with us.

Ian
September 2nd, 2025  
KWind ace
How pretty!! Travel home safely!
September 2nd, 2025  
