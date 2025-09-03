Sign up
Previous
Photo 3880
Rose Kennedy-Fitzgerald Bridge
Crossing the River Barrow on the N25, I managed to snap this picture. Close by is the Kennedy residence which was owned by 5 generations of the Kennedy family.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4231
photos
136
followers
194
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
1st September 2025 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
ireland
,
kennedy-fitzgerald
,
river-barrow
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these amazing lines.
September 3rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great leading lines
September 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Terrific capture
September 3rd, 2025
