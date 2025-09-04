Sign up
Previous
Photo 3881
Museum weather!
On out last weekend in Ireland we had a very wet morning. They call it museum weather! We managed to fit in three museums including the Museum of Time. This is a longcase Irish clock dating from 1728.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
time
,
clock
,
museum
,
ireland
,
waterford
,
longarm
Joan Robillard
Nice
September 4th, 2025
