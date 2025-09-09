Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3886
Twins and a bud
It was such a calm day in the garden this morning, so I took the opportunity of catching a few shots without the wind. These Japanese anemones took my eye
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4237
photos
136
followers
194
following
1064% complete
View this month »
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
9th September 2025 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
japanese
,
garden
,
anemones
Michelle
Beautiful
September 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close