Previous
Caterpillar by busylady
Photo 3887

Caterpillar

Our grandson was interested in this attractive caterpillar, found on a rose bush. We all were! It turns out it was a Grey Dagger moth, identified by our daughter-in-law. Sadly the moth it becomes is very dull and grey, as the name predicts.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1064% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact