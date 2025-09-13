Sign up
Previous
Photo 3889
Brian May at the Albert Hall
No I'm not there, just a TV shot!
We've just watched an iconic performance of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody at the Last Night of the Proms. Incredibly moving - a piece of history!
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
proms
,
albert-hall
,
last-night
,
brian-may
