Brian May at the Albert Hall by busylady
Brian May at the Albert Hall

No I'm not there, just a TV shot!
We've just watched an iconic performance of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody at the Last Night of the Proms. Incredibly moving - a piece of history!
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Judith Johnson

