Still raining

I've been painting again. Not today, but last week. This old water pump has been waiting for a makeover for about 10 years. Over the last few weeks I've been sanding, painting, and waiting for the weather. I've finally finished, but I'm not sure where its final resting place will be. We had to remove the handle, as it wouldn't have stood level. Originally it would have been mounted on a wall.

I nipped out in the rain, to find something to photograph. It hasn't been raining all day, just since about 6pm.