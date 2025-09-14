Previous
Still raining by busylady
Still raining

I've been painting again. Not today, but last week. This old water pump has been waiting for a makeover for about 10 years. Over the last few weeks I've been sanding, painting, and waiting for the weather. I've finally finished, but I'm not sure where its final resting place will be. We had to remove the handle, as it wouldn't have stood level. Originally it would have been mounted on a wall.
I nipped out in the rain, to find something to photograph. It hasn't been raining all day, just since about 6pm.
Judith Johnson

ace
Pat Knowles ace
It looks fantastic Judith….nice strong colours!
September 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
You've done a great job… I like it!
September 14th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Nicely painted, and a lovely garden feature - fav!

Ian
September 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looking great!
September 14th, 2025  
