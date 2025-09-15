Previous
Golden roses SOOC by busylady
Photo 3891

Golden roses SOOC

I managed to catch these roses in between them being blown about by the strong winds today.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact