Photo 3891
Golden roses SOOC
I managed to catch these roses in between them being blown about by the strong winds today.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
15th September 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golden
,
garden
,
roses
,
windy
,
september
,
nf-sooc
