Happy birthday by busylady
Photo 3892

Happy birthday

A very hastily decorated lemon drizzle cake for Henry. It's his favourite cake. Why the flags, I don't really know. I brought them back from Sweden last year and forgot to use them!
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Margaret Brown ace
It looks very yummy, our favourite cake too.
September 16th, 2025  
haskar ace
Happy Birthday To Harry
September 16th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Twelve……a good age I think. Our youngest grandson in NZ is 12 in December too.! Happy birthday Henry!
September 16th, 2025  
carol white ace
Happy Birthday to Henry
September 16th, 2025  
