Previous
Photo 3892
Happy birthday
A very hastily decorated lemon drizzle cake for Henry. It's his favourite cake. Why the flags, I don't really know. I brought them back from Sweden last year and forgot to use them!
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
4
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
cake
,
birthday
,
flags
,
lemon-drizzle
Margaret Brown
ace
It looks very yummy, our favourite cake too.
September 16th, 2025
haskar
ace
Happy Birthday To Harry
September 16th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Twelve……a good age I think. Our youngest grandson in NZ is 12 in December too.! Happy birthday Henry!
September 16th, 2025
carol white
ace
Happy Birthday to Henry
September 16th, 2025
