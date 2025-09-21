Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3896
Harvest Festival flowers
Not my arrangement this time, but quite spectacular with the gladioli. Not my photo either, as i forgot my phone today.
There was a large collection of food to be donated to the local food bank.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4248
photos
137
followers
194
following
1067% complete
View this month »
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
Latest from all albums
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
275
3896
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
festival
,
sunday
,
harvest
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close