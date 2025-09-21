Previous
Harvest Festival flowers by busylady
Photo 3896

Harvest Festival flowers

Not my arrangement this time, but quite spectacular with the gladioli. Not my photo either, as i forgot my phone today.
There was a large collection of food to be donated to the local food bank.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1067% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact