Previous
Next
Bridge over the River Skell, Ripon by busylady
Photo 3901

Bridge over the River Skell, Ripon

We walked along the path beside the river on a beautiful sunny day in Ripon. The River Skell flows into the larger River Ure. There is a view of the Cathedral in the background. Just filling in gaps, no need to comment
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1069% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very nice bridge
September 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact