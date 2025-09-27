Sign up
Photo 3902
The acer
We enjoyed walking the historic streets and houses of Ripon, but I just loved this beautiful acer. Autumn is on the way.
Another filler, no need to comment
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
tree
,
acer
,
ripon
,
autumn-colour
,
north-yorkshire
william wooderson
ace
I do love the colours of autumn and this acer exemplifies the season! Fav
September 28th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2025
