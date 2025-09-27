Previous
The acer by busylady
The acer

We enjoyed walking the historic streets and houses of Ripon, but I just loved this beautiful acer. Autumn is on the way.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
william wooderson ace
I do love the colours of autumn and this acer exemplifies the season! Fav
September 28th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2025  
