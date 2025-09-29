Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3904
Kaffir lily
I'm sorry I've forgotten the name of this petite lily, but it pops up at this time every year. I hope Beryl will come to my aid with it's name again as she does every year.
Thanks Beryl, I've updated the title!
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4261
photos
137
followers
194
following
1069% complete
View this month »
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
Latest from all albums
3899
279
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
30th September 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
lily
,
kaffir
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Kaffir Lilly , Judith , - I seem to have lost mine this year , and I so likes it bright cheerful flower ! - the clump had gradually got smaller over the years - I suppose nothing lasts for ever !
September 30th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
A wonderful pop of colour. Ours have done better than ever this year. Fav.
September 30th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
nice to see
mine were pink but like Beryl's, got feeble, then disappeared
September 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
mine were pink but like Beryl's, got feeble, then disappeared