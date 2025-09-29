Previous
Kaffir lily by busylady
Kaffir lily

I'm sorry I've forgotten the name of this petite lily, but it pops up at this time every year. I hope Beryl will come to my aid with it's name again as she does every year.
Thanks Beryl, I've updated the title!
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Judith Johnson

Beryl Lloyd ace
Kaffir Lilly , Judith , - I seem to have lost mine this year , and I so likes it bright cheerful flower ! - the clump had gradually got smaller over the years - I suppose nothing lasts for ever !
September 30th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A wonderful pop of colour. Ours have done better than ever this year. Fav.
September 30th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
nice to see
mine were pink but like Beryl's, got feeble, then disappeared
September 30th, 2025  
