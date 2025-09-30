Previous
Coffee and a scone by busylady
Photo 3905

Coffee and a scone

I was forced into making a still life of a cup of coffee and a scone today, as I needed to make a poster for a coffee motning . I wasn't keen on any of the images available online, so here is my attempt. I'm not sure it's much better !
30th September 2025

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done , it will make a lovely poster Judith !
September 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
It's perfect
September 30th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Perfect. Well done.
September 30th, 2025  
bkb in the city
Well done
Well done
September 30th, 2025  
