Previous
Photo 3905
Coffee and a scone
I was forced into making a still life of a cup of coffee and a scone today, as I needed to make a poster for a coffee motning . I wasn't keen on any of the images available online, so here is my attempt. I'm not sure it's much better !
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
4
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4261
photos
137
followers
194
following
1069% complete
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3899
279
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
30th September 2025 10:29am
coffee
,
flowers
,
scone
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done , it will make a lovely poster Judith !
September 30th, 2025
JackieR
ace
It's perfect
September 30th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Perfect. Well done.
September 30th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Well done
September 30th, 2025
