Photo 3906
Colourful geranium in the rain
I'm just filling in gaps, so no need to comment. I was hoping for a lovely quilt photo today as I was at a quilting talk this evening. However, I was involved in holding up the quilts for others to see, so I didn't get chance for a photo.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
3rd October 2025 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
raindrops
,
geranium
Joan Robillard
ace
Splendid
October 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - the geraniums seem to have perked up now with the rain and cooler weather - the raindrops add interest ! fav
October 3rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Beautiful with raindrops
October 3rd, 2025
