Previous
Next
Colourful geranium in the rain by busylady
Photo 3906

Colourful geranium in the rain

I'm just filling in gaps, so no need to comment. I was hoping for a lovely quilt photo today as I was at a quilting talk this evening. However, I was involved in holding up the quilts for others to see, so I didn't get chance for a photo.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Splendid
October 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - the geraniums seem to have perked up now with the rain and cooler weather - the raindrops add interest ! fav
October 3rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful with raindrops
October 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact