Previous
Next
Beginning to fade by busylady
Photo 3907

Beginning to fade

This rose won't last much longer in the wind left by storm Amy. It's the first named storm of the season, but we have got off very lightly here in the South of the UK, with fairly light winds compared to the North
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Beautiful rose, enjoy it while it lasts.
October 3rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
October 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact