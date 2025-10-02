Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3907
Beginning to fade
This rose won't last much longer in the wind left by storm Amy. It's the first named storm of the season, but we have got off very lightly here in the South of the UK, with fairly light winds compared to the North
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
2
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
8
2
2
365
Canon EOS 650D
3rd October 2025 5:39pm
yellow
,
rose
,
garden
,
raindrops
haskar
ace
Beautiful rose, enjoy it while it lasts.
October 3rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
October 3rd, 2025
