Standing up to the wind by busylady
Photo 3908

Standing up to the wind

Japanese anemones are hardy flowers, especially at this time of year. We haven't had the strong winds they had in the North of the UK, but it has rained almost all day, and the wind was blowing when I went out for a quick garden shot
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Beryl Lloyd
Lovely - they are Autumn troopers aren't they
October 3rd, 2025  
haskar
Lovely shot. The wind will reach us, but the rain will fall before it reaches Poland.
October 3rd, 2025  
Shirley
So pretty
October 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford
So lovely!
October 3rd, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
October 3rd, 2025  
