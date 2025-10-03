Sign up
Previous
Photo 3908
Standing up to the wind
Japanese anemones are hardy flowers, especially at this time of year. We haven't had the strong winds they had in the North of the UK, but it has rained almost all day, and the wind was blowing when I went out for a quick garden shot
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Judith Johnson
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
3rd October 2025 5:39pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
japanese-anemone
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely - they are Autumn troopers aren't they
October 3rd, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely shot. The wind will reach us, but the rain will fall before it reaches Poland.
October 3rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
So pretty
October 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
October 3rd, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
October 3rd, 2025
