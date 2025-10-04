Previous
Orange pepper by busylady
Orange pepper

I'm still excited about my home grown peppers. This was grown from the seeds of a yellow pepper I had in the fridge in April. I'm delighted to say this has turned from green to orange, but will it turn yellow? I'll have to wait and see!
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and it looks good.
October 4th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
Well done you....I must try that !
October 4th, 2025  
