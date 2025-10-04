Sign up
Photo 3909
Orange pepper
I'm still excited about my home grown peppers. This was grown from the seeds of a yellow pepper I had in the fridge in April. I'm delighted to say this has turned from green to orange, but will it turn yellow? I'll have to wait and see!
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
orange
,
pepper
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and it looks good.
October 4th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
Well done you....I must try that !
October 4th, 2025
